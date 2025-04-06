Rams Can Not Underestimate Rival 49ers
While the San Francisco 49ers did suffer a bunch of losses during this offseason, they remain one of the biggest threats in the NFC, and the Rams can not take them lightly if they hope to retain the NFC West crown.
Dan Patrick is not a believer in Brock Purdy and stated that from this point on, Purdy's career will get worse.
"Worse. Got rid of Deebo. I think they put themselves in salary cap hell with Brandon Aiyuk's contract. How much longer does Williams play? George Kittle, how long does he play? McCaffrey, how long does he play? And then you have to go out and find (replace) those guys and you also have a quarterback making 55 million dollars a year."
"Now, if you don't have those receivers who can create some separation, that makes it a lot more difficult for Brock Purdy to lead your team if McCaffrey is not McCaffrey, okay, now you don't have that safety valve there. Is your defense going to be formidable? But keep this in mind, this coaching staff and your GM went all in on Trey Lance, and they survived that. That's how you get fired."
"They survived that because they got Brock Purdy. They fell into Brock Purdy. Brock Purdy saved them. He's going to get paid. He deserves to get paid, but he might be in that Dak Prescott motive. He's a good player. Do I want him as my franchise quarterback? That's where it's open to interpretation. He might be a Kirk Cousins kind of quarterback, or Andy Dalton, kind of quarterback, where you throw for 250 touchdown passes in your career, you make the playoffs a few times"
So Patrick said several things that need to be addressed. First off, it wasn't Purdy that saved the 49ers from Trey Lance, it was Jimmy Garoppolo. In Lance's rookie year, Garoppolo took the 49ers to the NFC title game, and then the following season, despite being given the green light to go, it was Garoppolo who took over after Lance got hurt in week two.
The 49ers were 0-1 under Lance, Garoppolo came in, finished the 49ers' second game, which ended in victory, and proceeded to win seven of his next ten starts before suffering a season-ending injury that gave way to Purdy.
It's important because Garoppolo is the Rams backup and deserves his credit.
Brock Purdy isn't Dak Prescott, he's better than Dak Prescott. Prescott has the numbers but he's had the same level of help Purdy has had throughout his entire career. Let's not forget the Dallas at one point had Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb on the field.
Purdy wins games. He wins playoff games. He's one play away from being a Super Bowl champion. Do you think a Kirk Cousins or Andy Dalton, both whom have one playoff win combined, could lead the type of comeback Purdy did against Detroit in the 2024 NFC Championship game?
Is Cousins or Dalton taking off downfield? Are they dissecting defenses? Purdy may not have all the tools, but he has enough. He is still a massive threat, especially with Kyle Shanahan, and an improved Ricky Pearsall, and the Rams must regard him as such.
