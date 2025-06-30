Rams' Rivals Given Evaluations For First Round Picks
The Los Angeles Rams made the decision to trade away their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, allowing their NFC West rivals to gain ground on roster talent. All three division opponents made selections and ESPN has come out with their evaluations of them.
Mykel Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Williams didn't participate in everything during the sessions open to the media, and it's hard to tell much about a pass rusher without pads on," wrote Nick Wagoners. "But he has earned positive early reviews for his willingness to learn from veterans such as end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner. What's more, Williams has already checked a couple of important boxes for defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, who has been pleased with Williams' eager approach.
"He's got a lot of talent, a lot of eagerness to learn, more so than I've seen probably from any young guy," Bosa said. "He just wants to learn as much as he can, and I'm excited to give all the knowledge I can to him."
The 49ers have continually struck out on defensive linemen since they traded away DeForest Bucker, as the team has cycled through failed and failed pass rushers in a futile attempt to find Bosa a dynamic partner. Williams' looks to be the best defensive lineman since Bosa, but he's aided by the return of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and his devastating scheme.
Walter Nolen, Arizona Cardinals
"Nolen impressed coaches and teammates from the jump during OTAs and minicamp," wrote Josh Weinfuss. "He looks the part, fitting into a veteran defensive line room from a physical perspective, but he was able to stand out on the field, as well. Fellow defensive lineman Calais Campbell was impressed with Nolen on the line."
"He has unbelievable lateral quickness. Very few players can go kind of backdoor and to come down the line and make a [tackle for loss]," Campbell said. "He's one of those guys that has that unique ability where he has quickness. His quickness is different level, and he has good instincts."
Nolen may be the final addition to Arizona's defensive line as the Cardinals are quietly building a monster in the west. Nolen's length and quickness are game-changing tools, but concerns about maturity and durability continue to plague him. However, it has been positive from Arizona so far.
Gray Zabel, Seattle Seahawks
"As with all linemen, the Seahawks won't start to truly see what they have in Zabel until the pads come on in training camp," wrote Brady Henderson. "But what is clear now is that he's in line to start at left guard, where he has taken all the first-team reps and has been building a rapport with left tackle Charles Cross."
"Really excited about Grey," coach Mike Macdonald said. "He is what we thought he was up to this point. ... [He's] hitting his spots, communicating, being decisive with Charles on the left side. I think those guys are working really well together, so I'm really fired up to see him in the fall."
Zabel looks to be the solution to the Seahawks' documented interior offensive line issues. His ability to get on the same page with quarterback Sam Darnold will be the difference between success and failure in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE