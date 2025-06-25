Will Rams, NFC West Legends Retire After 2025?
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan complied a list of 10 NFL superstars who could retire after this season, listing Matthew Stafford for the Rams. He also listed several current or former NFC West players so let's go through them and predict if this is their last season.
Calais Campbell, Arizona Cardinals
"Campbell will turn 39 just before the start of the regular season, and it seems like he's positioned the 2025 season to possibly be his last," wrote Sullivan. "The former All-Pro re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals -- the team that drafted him back in 2008 -- on a one-year deal this offseason. That presents a perfect full-circle moment for Campbell's career as he can now play one last season with the club that originally drafted him before opting for retirement."
"He's also still playing at a high level, recording at least five sacks in each of the last three seasons. If he keeps that production up in this latest stop with the Cardinals, he could go out on a high note."
Sullivan's prediction: Will retire
My prediction: Campbell will retire. Campbell has accomplished everything in football outside of a Super Bowl, and it seems he's been on a bit of a retirement tour for some time after joining the 100 sack club. After spending last year playing in his collegiate stadium, he returns to the desert for one final ride in the place where he remains a beloved and legendary figure.
Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders
"Wagner is entering his 14th season in the NFL and will be playing in his age-35 season. After a successful first season in Washington that featured an NFC Championship berth, the veteran re-signed with the Commanders, but only on a one-year deal. So, it's conceivable that he could be giving it one more run with the organization before mulling retirement."
"Like a good portion of these players, retirement may look more appealing depending on how Washington's 2025 season goes. While Wagner has a Super Bowl title on his résumé, if he were to hoist the Lombardi Trophy yet again, it would be a storybook ending. Beyond that, however, I think he rides with Dan Quinn for at least one more season beyond 2025 as he has plenty of fuel still in the tank."
Sullivan's prediction: Won't retire
My prediction: This is Wagner's final season. Despite being an All-Pro last season, he turns 35 in a few days, and to play in 2026 means he'll be 36. This seems like a final ride as Washington pushes all their chips towards the center as they're going after the Lombardi with the tenacity of Joe Gibbs.
Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
"Trent Williams is a sure-fire Hall of Famer whenever he's up for consideration, but he keeps laughing at Father Time. He's set to turn 37 years old before the start of the 2025 season, which would be his 15th in the NFL. Despite being so long in the tooth, he's widely considered one of, if not the best, left tackles in the game today. Williams did miss a chunk of last season, however, as he was limited to just 10 games due to an ankle injury. If the injury bug continues to bite him in 2025, that could be the precursor to him finally hanging it up."
"Beyond that, however, Williams doesn't seem to have eyes for retirement anytime soon, saying recently, "I would love to play until I'm 40." So while it's entirely possible this could be his final season, we'll take him at his word that he's sticking around beyond 2025."
Prediction: Won't retire.
My prediction: Williams already said he wants to play till he's 40 if his body holds up and considering he's 37, expect to see him for a while.
Russell Wilson, New York Giants
"Russell Wilson is now on his third team in as many seasons, signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants after a quick one-season stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And he shouldn't be looking at any long-term housing options in the New York area with the team drafting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. So, Wilson, who will turn 37 during the 2025 season, will likely be looking for a new team yet again next offseason as Dart ascends to QB1 sooner rather than later."
"Does Wilson want to do that again? Moreover, will a team want Russell Wilson? The former Super Bowl champion was a backup option for the Giants after a failed pursuit of Matthew Stafford earlier this offseason. Even the Steelers opted to wait months for Aaron Rodgers rather than simply bring Wilson back into the fold. So, a retirement decision could be made for Wilson as a starting job may not be available to him, and it's hard to see him accepting a full-time backup role anywhere."
Sullivan's Prediction: Will retire
My prediction: He'll retire. The market for Wilson's services is limited so unless Seattle wants to give him one less ride, I expect his time in the NFL will end once the Giants feel comfortable with Jaxson Dart. Essentially, his career will last as long as he keeps winning.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for content like this.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE