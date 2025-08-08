Rams Sean McVay Praises Undervalued Lineman
Last week, a fan asked who is getting left tackle reps with Jackson out, and do they look like a passable starter if his medical problems persist into the season?
I responded with this. Both D.J. Humphries and Warren McClendon have had extended runs at tackle with Humphries dominating the snaps on the left. While Humphries is a bit older than his Cardinals days, his veteran experience has proven useful, and he will hold up enough under pressure. However, what is enough for a McVay offense? That might mean more running plays and fewer deep throws.
After practice on Thursday, Sean McVay stated that D.J. Humphries' chances of playing in the preseason were slim.
“We're still working through those types of things, but I would say it's more likely that he won't,” stated McVay.
This opens the door for Warren McClendon Jr to prove that he's the guy that should replace Alaric Jackson, should Jackson be unable to play. McClendon, interestingly enough, was with the ones on the offensive line during joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys.
In my opinion, McClendon's performance closed the gap between him and Humphries as they fight for the backup tackle role but there's only one man whose opinion matters on the issue.
So I asked McVay about McClendon's performance on Tuesday. McVay was more than happy to praise his player.
“I thought he was awesome. [Offensive Lineman] Warren [McClendon Jr.] is a guy that I think he's taken as many strides as anybody. I think [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell as a whole has just done such a great job at that offensive line group in addition to [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Zak Kromer, [Rams Coaching Consultant] Brian Allen. It's great to be able to have [Former NFL Coach] Mike Munchak anytime that he comes around and his experience and his wisdom and knowledge. But I've been really pleased with Warren. He's obviously very comfortable playing on the right side. I thought the times that he had to come in for [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein last year, he did a great job. Now you're seeing a guy that has also shown that he can be really functional and is continuing to get better playing the left tackle as well. [He’s] getting comfortable to play in both of those stances. I'm really proud of Warren. I want to continue to see him take those steps, but he did a nice job.”
With McClendon set to play on Saturday, this will be his opportunity to send a message to the coaching staff.
