Rams Mailbag: Answering 2025 Preseason Week Three Questions
The fans of the Los Angeles Rams have questions, so here are some answers.
Will Alaric Jackson start on the PUP list or be in the starting lineup?
We're not sure on either question. Here's what I know. Alaric Jackson has been at practice this week, putting in the most work I've seen from him since OTAs. Jackson remains on pace to return. I asked Sean McVay if a decision had been made regarding if he'll play week one.
“We have a good idea but again, I want to take it a day at a time with him and Matthew. These are situations that I know are probably frustrating for you guys. We're hopeful but again, it could be any sort of setback. There's no reason to think that. This is a situation that I haven't navigated before, but he's doing great. He's handled it like a stud like I mentioned yesterday. I think his focus and concentration is being ready to go for week one and that would be a great situation for us if that's the case.”
What has been the rotation at linebacker? Corner? Safety?
I am unable to comment on rotation due to team rules, but let me say this. This is the strongest linebacker room the Rams have had in a while, with three pure signal callers in Nate Landman, Shaun Dolac, and Pooh Paul Jr.
Landman has been the defensive signal caller throughout training camp, and he has been a monster on the field, constantly punching out footballs while having success with Omar Speights and Quentin Lake flanking him.
Emmanuel Forbes has been a surprise in the defensive back room while Cobie Durant has slowly improved his game to become the prototype cornerback for Chris Shula's defense. That prototype is essentially Ahkello Witherspoon. Strong and brave on the blitz, disciplined in coverage, maintains the structure of the defense, and won't provide holes in the shell for offenses to find plays downfield.
I have really been enjoying Durant's performance in the red zone.
At the safety position, the surprise has been Josh Wallace while Kamren Kinchens has pro bowler written all over him. Kinchens is clearly a talented player with great instincts and a desire to hit. The problem was that Kinchens would take poor angles or get lost in coverage.
Not anymore. He's refined his game, has placed himself in better positions to limit windows, and he's showing what a year of experience can do for a player with his skill set.
