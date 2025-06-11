Rams' Sean McVay Continues to Praise Emerging Defensive Back
Emmanuel Forbes Jr has looked good so far in OTAs. While everyone needs to take that with a grain of salt since a lot of what is going on during team sessions is simulated due to not having pads on, Forbes has routinely put himself in proper positions and when given an opportunity, has made plays.
Forbes was a player who had potential. He was a Consensus All-American coming out of Mississippi State, a player with good instincts, and a player that wants to improve.
That's why he was drafted in the first round. Unfortunately, he was drafted to the Washington Commanders under head coach Ron Rivera and at that time, the franchise was going through several unstable moments both as a team and as a business.
Now with the Rams, it seems Forbes has finally found himself as Sean McVay has continued to rave about his cornerback.
McVay recently spoke about Forbes' growth physically and as a player.
“Yeah, I think he has. (Director of Strength and Conditioning) Justin Lovett and his group do such a great job. Forbes is bulking up, looking good, but I think what's been awesome is, and we talked about this at the very beginning, having an understanding of what we're trying to get done. He comes in in the middle of the year, and you could see I really liked his demeanor, I thought he did a good job in the Seattle game when he played last year, but really understanding some of the things that (Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Aubrey (Pleasant) is teaching him and how do I apply it in these team settings?"
"He's got great movement. He's got a really good concept trigger. You can see the ball production where he's doing things that had never been done before at the collegiate level in terms of being able to get your hands on the ball and then go score. I've really been pleased with him. There's been a lot of positive guys that have really stood out or really kind of taken their game to another level. I'm looking forward to seeing once we put the pads on and getting into some of the preseason games, let's continue to apply that. But been really pleased with Emmanuel and he's done a great job.”
Perhaps the next future star cornerback is already in Los Angeles.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE