Rams' Kam Curl Unhappy After New Madden Trailer
The Los Angeles Rams were featured in the new Madden 26 official reveal trailer, but not in a good way, as in one of the scenes, the Rams were taken back to snowy Philadelphia.
In a simulated game, mimicking the NFC Divisional Round matchup between the Rams and Eagles, Saquon Barkley found open space via a halfback toss and then made safety Kam Curl, for lack of a better term, look ridiculously stupid.
In a juke by Barkley, Kurl looked like a ten year old who's trying to skate for the first time, not even making contact with the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Safe to say the real life Curl was not happy
Curl took to social media to express his feelings.
It should be noted that Barkley is also the game's cover model, so take that as you will. The game has drawn criticism from fans over the past decade over what many feel is the same product being produced on an annual basis. Perhaps the biggest piece of evidence of that outside of gameplay is the repeated use of the same celebration upon the conclusion of the Super Bowl, a montage that has been featured in several editions of the game.
While last year's edition did feature a new celebration, it hasn't calmed down the issues that fans have with the game's perceived lack of realism. For Rams fans, there is a question from the trailer about what's more realistic.
Honestly, what's more realistic about the trailer? Curl, one of the Rams' best defenders in 2024, looking like a pee-wee player trying to tackle Barkley, or the fact that the game had Nate Landman and Troy Reeder as the linebacker duo on the field while incumbent starter Omar Speights was somehow playing on the edge.
No mention of Jared Verse was made despite the fact that he dominated the Eagles' offensive line, but at this point, does it even matter?
The trailer does feature a fair amount of Rams' erasure despite being one of the best teams in the NFL last season. It should also be noted that the Vikings and Bills were heavily featured, two teams the Rams had a 3-0 record against in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on Madden.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE