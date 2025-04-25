The 5 NFL Draft 'Must Have' Players Left For Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are slated to make their first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. As of writing, the Rams currently own the 46th overall pick and the 90th overall pick for their day two selections after making a trade with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.
Here are five players the Rams should consider prioritizing these five players to address the needs of the team.
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
The future of the Rams’ receiver room after 2025 is murky at best, as Burden not only fills a long-term need, but he’s a perfect fit for the offense. Burden excels at the same routes Sean McVay often uses to defeat coverages, and will likely play in the slot while Davante Adams and Puka Nacua dominate on the outside.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Do not let the injury concerns worry you. If Johnson is there, the Rams need to take him. Not only do they have the roster to afford the gamble, they also have the capital as well after their trade with the Falcons. While unfortunate that Johnson wouldn’t have a fifth-year option, this is a man who could and should be the type of shutdown corner the Rams haven’t seen since Jalen Ramsey. Who knows, maybe Ramsey and Johnson could be wearing Rams’ blue on the horizon.
Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
A 2024 AP All-American and the leading tackler in the Big Ten. He is a physical player who will find a place in the NFL. His floor is a long-term special teamer, but many people within the draft community believe his game will translate to the NFL level. He's the perfect partner for Omar Speights.
Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
If the Eagles are becoming a pipeline for Georgia players, the Rams may be doing the same with Florida State.
The ultimate technician, according to FSU head coach Mike Norvell, teams simply refused to throw his way. The Seminoles have been taking massive steps to re-establish themselves as DBU and have done so with Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones. They also would have had Travis Hunter if Deion Sanders hadn't become a collegiate head coach.
Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
Toledo has produced NFL defenders at a surprising rate, including Eagles' DB Quinyon Mitchell and Rams defensive end Desjuan Johnson. Alexander is big, stout, and powerful. He's a player the Rams do not need to worry about and the perfect depth piece that will develop into a contributor.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and let us know what you think about these 5!
Please let us know your thoughts on these 5 when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE