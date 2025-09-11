Ram Digest

Rams OC Mike LaFleur Dives in on Titans Preview

The Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator talked about his team's approach towards the Tennessee Titans

Brock Vierra

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for week two as the team looks to remain undefeated this season. Before the team went to practice, their offensive and defensive coordinators, Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke to reporters. Following practice, Puka Nacua and Jared Verse are scheduled to take the podium.

Watch Mike LaFleur's Press Conference

On Wednesday, Sean McVay took to the podium, providing critical insight on the team.

Q: What stood out the most from week one?

“I think the biggest thing that stood out was being able to handle adversity, stay steady in the moment. I thought our defense did an outstanding job of playing really well and even having to respond when they made some plays. We helped extend that drive but then [Linebacker Nate] Landman and [Defensive Lineman Braden] Fiske come up with a critical play. Even overcoming some things, you don't want to start a four minute on a first-and-20 but then to be able to find a way. I just like the mental toughness, the resilience of this group."

Braden Fiske
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I never felt, in spite of some frustrating things that occurred, which are inevitable in football, that those guys flinched. That's what I would've thought would've occurred. It was cool to be able to see us in real time with our team get one experience and now how can we build from week one to week two?"

Sean McVay
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay after winning the game against Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"When you look at the fundamentals and the techniques specific to what you can't simulate when you don't play in the preseason, you don't play tackle football, shedding blocks, being able to stay connected, blitz pickups, all the different types of things, tackling in terms of working with the other 10 guys, all those things I think we can even improve upon going from week one to week two. That's what the best teams do. They continue to improve throughout. Hopefully we're able to get some of these guys back and if not, then other guys have to be able to step up and do their thing.”

Q: Could you talk on Jordan Whittington’s versatility and usage?

Jordan Whittington
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) attempts to tackle Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“I think he's a versatile player," stated McVay. "He's going to be a factor for us and that's not exclusive to offense. That's on special teams as well. He has a 74-yard kick return called back. He's a guy that plays gunner on the punt team. He's so valuable and versatile for us and he can do so many different things. He can play all three receiver spots. Poor guy had about a hundred yards of offense ended up calling back, a 74-yard return and then a 30 plus yard catch. But he's just so valuable to us. He can do so many different things and we certainly are grateful for him.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.