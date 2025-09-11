Rams OC Mike LaFleur Dives in on Titans Preview
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for week two as the team looks to remain undefeated this season. Before the team went to practice, their offensive and defensive coordinators, Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke to reporters. Following practice, Puka Nacua and Jared Verse are scheduled to take the podium.
Watch Mike LaFleur's Press Conference
On Wednesday, Sean McVay took to the podium, providing critical insight on the team.
Q: What stood out the most from week one?
“I think the biggest thing that stood out was being able to handle adversity, stay steady in the moment. I thought our defense did an outstanding job of playing really well and even having to respond when they made some plays. We helped extend that drive but then [Linebacker Nate] Landman and [Defensive Lineman Braden] Fiske come up with a critical play. Even overcoming some things, you don't want to start a four minute on a first-and-20 but then to be able to find a way. I just like the mental toughness, the resilience of this group."
"I never felt, in spite of some frustrating things that occurred, which are inevitable in football, that those guys flinched. That's what I would've thought would've occurred. It was cool to be able to see us in real time with our team get one experience and now how can we build from week one to week two?"
"When you look at the fundamentals and the techniques specific to what you can't simulate when you don't play in the preseason, you don't play tackle football, shedding blocks, being able to stay connected, blitz pickups, all the different types of things, tackling in terms of working with the other 10 guys, all those things I think we can even improve upon going from week one to week two. That's what the best teams do. They continue to improve throughout. Hopefully we're able to get some of these guys back and if not, then other guys have to be able to step up and do their thing.”
Q: Could you talk on Jordan Whittington’s versatility and usage?
“I think he's a versatile player," stated McVay. "He's going to be a factor for us and that's not exclusive to offense. That's on special teams as well. He has a 74-yard kick return called back. He's a guy that plays gunner on the punt team. He's so valuable and versatile for us and he can do so many different things. He can play all three receiver spots. Poor guy had about a hundred yards of offense ended up calling back, a 74-yard return and then a 30 plus yard catch. But he's just so valuable to us. He can do so many different things and we certainly are grateful for him.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE