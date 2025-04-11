NFL Mock Draft: Rams Add DL Depth on Day Two
The Los Angeles Rams have eight draft picks in the upcoming NFL draft, but a lot are them in the third round and beyond, giving them fewer opportunities to draft talented players that will contribute to their Super Bowl window.
They have a history of making the most out of their draft picks and general manager Les Snead is one of the biggest reasons they've been able to remain competitive despite them not having first-round picks in the past couple of years, due to them being so willing to trade them away.
Their rookie draft class last year was sensational and it was headlined by the DROY winner Jared Verse, whose ability to hunt down the quarterback was unrelenting and demonstrated leadership as the year progressed.
Their defense will be even better after a year of development and should continue to be one of the best defensive units across the NFL for years to come. However, with one of their many draft picks, they should invest in some depth along their defensive line.
Not only will it be good for them in case of an injury, but having good backup players means the starting players won't have to be in the game every possession, lowering the risk of injury while also keeping them on fresh legs.
Chris Trapasso recently released a seven-round mock draft, and for the Rams, he predicts they'll trade out of the first round in exchange for even more draft picks. One of the players they're predicted to use a third-round pick on is defensive tackler Shemar Turner from Texas A&M University.
In 2024, Turner had 36 total tackles, swatted down one pass, had two sacks, and a forced fumble, He suffered an injury in the 2024 season, but he should be all good to go for the Rams if they decide to draft him.
He'd be a good depth piece, with the potential to crack the starting rotation in his second year. He has a motor that doesn't stop once the play starts, which will be appreciated by the Rams coaching staff and fans alike. He'll open up the offensive line and create opportunities for his teammates and himself if the Rams decide to target him in the third round.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and you will never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts right now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.