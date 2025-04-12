NFL Mock Draft: Rams Continue To Add DL Depth
The Los Angeles Rams had two DROY finalists last year with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, with Verse bringing the award home to Los Angeles. After a year of development, their defense should be even better heading into next season.
It'll have to be if the Rams want to have what it takes to win the Super Bowl. While their defense is good as is, it would be a good idea for the Rams to target some depth along their defensive line ahead of the NFL draft.
In case one of their stars gets hurt, they'll have someone who can keep them afloat, and it bodes well for their continued success defensively. Though their Super Bowl window is in the next two years, I'm sure they'd wanna remain a dominant defensive team outside of that window.
Chris Trapasso, a sports writer for CBS Sports, released a seven-round mock draft, and I've been analyzing each of his predictions. He predicts the last pick they make in the third round is to continue to add depth along the defensive line by drafting Deone Walker.
He has already predicted them to draft Chris Paul Jr. and Shemar Turner, so he sees them continuing to add to their strengths and bolster their defense all around. In 2024, Walker had 37 total tackles and 1.5 sacks and defended against two passes.
His NFL draft profile was written by Lance Zierlein and states,
"A defensive lineman with rare traits, Walker might require a heavier lean on projection over tape. He’s tight-hipped and too upright to really sink in and command the gaps as an even-front defensive tackle.
His success rate rises once he’s able to kick out wider in the alignment and engage in more man-to-man battles. Consistent pocket pressure could come if he starts playing with better aggression to overwhelm protection with physical gifts.
The tape was better in 2023 and there were times in 2024 that his conditioning showed up as an issue. Walker’s traits and upside could make him a more consistent NFL talent if he improves his technique and ramps up his motor".
Walker would be a nice pick for their depth with the potential to be a future starter for them down the line. He would help with their run blocking, which is what cost them in the playoffs last year, and would benefit from playing alongside Verse who creates opportunities for himself and his teammates.
