Will Former First-Rounder Ever Materialize Into Anything for Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL after free agency. Their defense is young and will continue to develop, only making them into a stronger unit overall. Despite all their defensive strengths, there is one area they could look to improve on.
Their secondary remains one of their needs after free agency, and they must address it if they want to become serious contenders in the NFC. They could address this need in the draft, or they could bring back free-agent Ahkello Witherspoon to be their starting cornerback.
Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was drafted by the Washington Commanders two years ago in the first round and had a rough start to his NFL career. He was picked on a lot by opposing wide receivers, and his rookie year didn't go as planned.
He played six games for the Commanders before they decided that they'd seen enough and cut him from their roster after only playing 20 games for them. Shortly after, the Rams picked him up off of waivers, and he joined their roster.
He played two games for them and then didn't see the field again. Though he recovered from his injury, he was considered a healthy scratch and received coach decisions to not play in games. He didn't have a lot of time with the team, but already, it wasn't looking good for him.
Now, he has two years left on his rookie deal and is currently their fourth-string cornerback. Forbes Jr. can't help where he was drafted, but surely there must have been something there to warrant him getting picked in the first round.
I think the Rams made the right decision picking him up off of the waivers, but next season, he has to go out there and produce for them. He may not be given a lot of opportunities, but he needs to make the most of them.
If there's any place to shine, there's none better than Los Angeles, and in college, he was a ballhawk. He's now entering a moment in his young career that could make or break it; I believe he could be on the Rams for years to come, but he needs to prove it next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE