NFL Mock Draft: Rams Add On to Their Secondary
The Los Angeles Rams have a young, ascending defense that projects to be one of the better units across the NFL for the next five years. DROY Jared Verse and Braden Fiske will develop more and more, improving their team even further.
The Rams have done a tremendous job in free agency on improving their team and capitalizing on their Super Bowl window. They already have a stacked roster and are looking to win the NFC West in back-to-back years.
With such an immense amount of talent on their team, there are few positions where they don't have at least one player they can trust to step up in big moments. Especially on their defense, where there seem to be loads of young players waiting to break out.
Yet, their secondary could use some improvement. Kamren Curl and Kamren Kinchens are players who are poised to have breakout seasons, but there can never be enough talent when it comes to guarding opposing teams' wide receivers.
The Seattle Seahawks just added Cooper Kupp to their team alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who the Rams will have to see at least twice a year. If they want to have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, they'd shore up their secondary.
James Foster is an NFL analyst who writes for The 33rd Team, and he just put out his mock draft predicting what prospects teams will select in the upcoming draft. For the Rams, he believes they should get secondary help in the form of Jahdae Barron, a defensive back from the University of Texas.
"The Rams take Jahdae Barron, adding a versatile chess piece to their defensive backfield. In his five years at Texas, Barron recorded over 500 snaps at safety, slot, and outside cornerback", said Foster.
Barron displayed his versatility during his five years spent with the Texas Longhorns, something that could provide much use for the Rams' secondary. In 2024, he had 67 total tackles as well as 11 passes defended, a sack, and five interceptions.
The Rams have such a complete roster already; it may be best to trade out of the first-round completely. However, I think selecting Barron would be a good move for them; he's used to success at the collegiate level and could do everything on the back end for them.
