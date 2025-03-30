NFL Mock Draft: Rams Add Talented QB
The Los Angeles Rams have the 26th overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The player most linked to them is Colston Loveland, a tight end who would complete their passing attack. However, there are many directions they can go as they head into a season with major Super Bowl implications.
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently published a three-round mock draft. For the Rams, they're predicted to select Maxwell Hairston in the first round, and they don't have any other draft picks until the third round, where they select Quinn Ewers and Jordan Burch.
Hairston was mocked by the Rams in a previous mock draft done by Edwards, which shows he's sure the Rams will select a defensive player in the first round. It is not the worst idea, but why not add more talent to an already ascending defense?
While Hairston would be a solid pickup for them, if they were to target an offensive player in the first round, it would just solidify even more their offense as one of the best in the league. They've invested a lot of assets in their defense; I think they should target another pass catcher for Matthew Stafford to throw to.
Retaining Stafford may have been the best off-season move across every NFL team, but he's not getting any younger as great as he is. Their Super Bowl window is in the next two years, but beyond that, they don't have a timeline for their quarterback position.
That's why drafting Ewers in the third round is so interesting because he gets to be the backup for the next two years and develop his arm alongside one of the most tenured quarterbacks in the league. In the event he gets injured, I would argue they side with him as the next man up instead of Jimmy Garoppolo.
Finally, the last player they're predicted to draft is defensive lineman prospect Jordan Burch from the University of Oregon. In 2024, he had 31 total tackles, five passes defended, one forced fumble, and 8.5 sacks.
Burch would be an insane pickup for them near the end of the third round, and he'd rack up a lot of tackles in this Rams defense. They'd be building off of their strengths from last season and giving Jared Verse another player to develop alongside. Overall, these are all good players the Rams should target in the draft, it adds to their strengths and solves a crucial problem for them in the future.
