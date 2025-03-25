NFL Mock Draft: Rams Add Another Speedy Receiver
The Los Angeles Rams have the 26th overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and they need to use it for a player that contributes towards their Super Bowl window. Their window is for the next two years, the duration of Matthew Stafford's restructured contract and Davante Adams's contract.
They signed Adams to a two-year deal and paired him with fellow star wide receiver Puka Nacua, which will result in one of the best passing attacks in the NFL. They could use their pick to build on their strengths and solidify their passing game as the best.
One of those pass-catchers could be a tight end, which would add a missing piece to their offense and make them even more dynamic. However, if they were to add another speedy receiver to their pass game, they would shape their offense around that identity even more and empower every receiver on their roster.
Pete Prisco is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently published a mock draft. This mock draft sees the Rams taking a speedy receiver to help them out on offense, Matthew Golden from the University of Texas.
"They have to add a speed threat to the offense. Golden ran an impressive 40 at the combine, which is why he would make sense. Add him to Davante Adams and Puka Nacua and see how his speed will change things", said Prisco.
In 2024, Golden caught 58 balls for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. It was his best year as a part of the Texas Longhorns, and he's entering the draft as a junior, which means he may not have as much tread on his tires as other prospects.
Their pass game will already be strong, so it's hard to support this mock when they could use a lockdown defender or add another young piece to their defensive line. However, Golden's speed would boost everyone on the offense and would create more opportunities for their star wide receivers.
If they were to add Golden, their offense would be nearly unstoppable. They still have a solid run game with Kyren Williams, and Golden would create mismatches all over the field for Stafford to exploit.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.