NFL Mock Draft: Rams Trade Out of First Round
The Los Angeles Rams have yet to find a clear direction for them to head in with their first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. That might be because their roster is already so well-constructed, that it's hard to find any glaring weaknesses they could fix through the draft.
They've built a team that's ready to compete for a Super Bowl and their first-round pick should reflect that mindset. They could use that pick on a player such as Donovan Ezeiruaku, who demonstrated his physicality in college and would come in and take their ascending defense to an even higher level.
However, with so much talent already on their roster, should the Rams entertain the idea of trading back in the draft? After their late first-round pick, they aren't on the clock again until round three, which leaves a huge gap of prospects available.
That's the question that Kyle Dvorchak proposes in the third iteration of his mock draft. He's a sports writer for NBC Sports and he proposes a bold draft day trade where the Rams trade with the New York Giants out of the first round, in exchange for additional draft capital.
"The Vikings and Rams are both tremendously light on draft capital because of prior trades, making them potential partners for a team looking to move up. The Giants would be moving up from pick No. 34, meaning they would likely need to give up a third-round pick and potentially more to swing this deal", said Dvorchak.
If the Rams would agree to this deal, the Giant's second-round pick would have to be included. While additional draft capital in the third round sounds good, especially given Ram's draft history, they'd be limiting themselves vastly on who they acquire through the draft.
I think the Rams should entertain the idea of trading out of the first round, but it would have to be more than a third-round pick. They're still gonna need contributions from their new wave of rookies if they want to be serious contenders in the NFC, and I'm not so sure all of that production can come from the third round exclusively.
We will find out in the next few weeks what kind of moves the Rams will choose to make.
