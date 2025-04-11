NFL Mock Draft: Rams Target TE on Day Two
The Los Angeles Rams are set to have one of the best passing attacks in the NFL next season. They were able to retain Matthew Stafford and went out and got him a brand new weapon in Davante Adams, while still having Puka Nacua on the roster.
Sean McVay is still their head coach and he'll find creative ways to scheme their players open, not to mention they kept Tutu Atwell for another year and Jordan Whittington is set to make a jump and be consistent in their lineup. Their pass game will have to be one of the best if they truly want to be Super Bowl contenders in the NFC.
Stafford is well-equipped with many weapons he can use to pick apart opposing defenses, but there is one area their offense is lacking in. The only tight ends they have on their roster are Colby Parkinson and their veteran Tyler Higbee.
Higbee has been a part of the Rams for many years, but it may be time for them to look into a replacement. He's good whenever he sees the field, but last year his age caught up to him which led to an injury-riddled season and minor production from the tight end position.
If the Rams want to finalize their passing attack and shape it into the best in the league, they'd invest a draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft into a tight end. Their most mocked player across many mock drafts is Colston Loveland, a tight-end prospect, but if they want to use their first-round pick on someone else, they could target another player in later rounds.
Chris Trapasso recently published a seven-round mock draft, in which he attempted to predict every NFL team's draft pick. For the Rams, they traded back which resulted in more draft picks, and one of them they used to draft Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round.
2024 was his best year in college, which coincidentally matches with an increased amount of targets. He had 1,555 yards with ten touchdowns, on 117 receptions. Fannin Jr. doesn't block as well as other tight ends, but that wouldn't be why they draft him.
He'd basically be another receiver on the field for Stafford to target. He could back up Higbee his rookie year, but in the case of an injury, has the experience to be their full-time starter and benefit mightily from it.
