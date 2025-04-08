Rams New Facility is Brilliant Move, Will Expand Team Brand
For a long time, the NFL had a curtain over the league, limiting fans to what they could see from their favorite teams. That is no longer the reality. Players are as visible as they have ever been due to social media, the NFL produces multiple pieces of behind-the-scenes content, and the NFL's popularity has a hold over American television viewership.
The Rams have recently announced the construction of a brand new practice facility that is set to be one of the most popular portions of downtown Woodland Hills.
A massive real estate project, Rams owner Stan Kroenke shared his vision for his newest project.
"As we embark on our tenth season back in Los Angeles, we remain committed to helping shape the future of this great city," said Kroenke.
"Rams Village at Warner Center will continue to transform Woodland Hills by providing a vibrant gathering place for the community through publicly accessible open spaces, new entertainment venues, a retail village, and residential offerings. This is a tremendous opportunity to develop a dynamic destination and create the Rams permanent headquarters within the City of Los Angeles and we look forward to working with the City to turn this vision into a reality."
According to the Rams press release, the addition to that project is a massive financial development to create a mixed-use neighborhood design featuring "residential, retail, office space, hotel, indoor entertainment venues, and abundant parks and open space"
For the Rams facility, it will be a brand new state of the art facility.
"The anchor of Rams Village at Warner Center will be the Rams permanent headquarters and training facility which will include more than 350,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities. The training facility will feature the two full-sized grass fields that are currently in place and the proposal calls for an additional 150,000 square foot indoor practice field that could seat up to 2,500 guests. The land currently houses the Los Angeles Rams temporary practice facility which opened in August 2024, and which will continue to be used through the construction of the permanent headquarters."
What this has done is put the Rams in a position to expand their imprint over Los Angeles and their brand over the West Coast. They have a visible shrine to their achievements, a shrine integrated into the city.
This is the type of forward thinking that allows teams to evolve with the times. As the NFL becomes more visible, so do the Rams. However, the team still has the privacy they need and deserve in order to compete.
