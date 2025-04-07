Rams, NFL Potential Expansion Locations For Each Division Part 1
The NFL is already making moves to expand the season to 18 games and considering the popularity of the sport, league expansion has to be down the road at some point, especially with the league's push to take over television viewership for every holiday held during the season.
Thus, here are options to add a team to each division in the NFL. Let's start with the NFC and see which cities the Rams could travel to soon.
NFC West: San Diego. When the Chargers left San Diego, they alienated a lot of the fan base and despite years passing since the move, the San Diego market has become a popular spot as witnessed by the Padres.
The team has a stadium to play in while the team's NFL-caliber stadium is being built, in San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium. However, ownership would need to finance the endeavor, as one of the reasons the Chargers left was due to a lack of public funding support.
It's smart to have rivalries throughout both Northern and Southern California.
NFC North: St. Louis. The people of St. Louis have a love-hate relationship with the Rams as they love to hate the Rams. Almost as if the franchise has a split history between their time in St. Louis and Los Angeles, the people of St. Louis are yearning for a team, as displayed by their attendance at UFL games hosted in the city.
There's already a stadium in place, The Dome at America's Center, and they're within a 90-minute flight of their division rivals.
NFC South: San Antonio. Another city that is ready to roll, the Alamodome, can fit up to 64,000 football fans and the city has a population of over 1.5 million people. Texas is a big enough state to accommodate three teams, and San Antonio has a culture that is unique so the Cowboys or Texans won't prohibit ticket and merchandise sales.
NFC East: Orlando. Florida is a football-loving state that is more than capable of hosting four NFL teams. Orlando is over an hour away from Tampa Bay, nearly two hours away from Jacksonville and almost four hours away from Miami, the three nearest markets.
By putting them in a division with no teams from the area, they would be able to create their own brand, the NBA's Magic proves pro sports can survive and thrive in the city plus no state income tax will allow Orlando to bring in big time free agents quickly.
