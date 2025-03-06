Rams' Les Snead Speaks on Having Star Return
The Los Angeles Rams have had a very interesting offseason so far. They have put veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the trade block this offseason but late last week, they agreed on bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford for the 2025 season.
The Rams' front office is trying to give their team the best chance to win next season. Having Stafford back in 2025 means that the Rams will be Super Bowl contenders and favorites to win the NFC West.
When the Rams ended their 2024 season it was not promised that Stafford was going to come back to play for the Rams in 2025.
We all remember how last off-season went for the Rams and Stafford. They were in a similar situation, but the Rams and Stafford let talks go until a couple of days before training camp before they got a deal done. Head coach Sean McVay did not like that. This time around it is a whole different story.
Stafford is on the back end of his career but the way he is playing, he is looking like he is in his prime still. Stafford is still a top quarterback in the National Football League. He took a Rams team last season that struggled early on to the NFL Divisional round of the playoffs.
When no one gave the Rams a chance to have a successful season last year, Stafford believe in all his teammates and lead them to a great comeback to win the NFC West and now wants to lead them to another Super Bowl in 2025.
Rams general manager Les Snead did not know what was going to happen with Stafford this offseason, but Snead did not want to lose Stafford. Snead was glad they renewed Stafford's contact, and he is back and will play next season in Los Angeles.
“Once we sat down, it was very obvious that we all wanted to continue the partnership and continue chasing some level of greatness together,” Snead said, via Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News.
"The terms of Stafford’s adjusted contract are not yet known, but coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Stafford and the Rams are. McVay anticipates revisiting Stafford’s future again after the 2025 season," said Charean Williams of NBC Sports.
