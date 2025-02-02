2025 NFL Draft: Rams Predicted to Draft Matthew Stafford's Successor
The Los Angeles Rams were one of the best teams in the NFC throughout the second half of the season, so they certainly want to make some improvements heading into 2025.
The Rams are not that far off from legitimately contending for a Super Bowl, so it's important for them to plug some holes in the coming months.
However, Los Angeles also needs to begin thinking about its future, particularly under center.
Matthew Stafford is 36 years old and has displayed obvious signs of decline over the last couple of seasons. He was decent in 2024, but he wasn't great, and with just two years left on his deal, the Rams must start considering a potential replacement.
Some have even suggested that Los Angeles should find Stafford's successor with the 26th overall pick, but that may be too extravagant of a move for a team that just won a playoff game.
Perhaps the Rams can draft a quarterback on Day 2, and that is exactly what Pro Football Network is expecting them to do.
In its lates seven-round NFL mock draft, Pro Football Network is projecting Los Angeles to select Texas Longhorns signal-caller Quinn Ewers in the third round.
"The Rams don’t have an heir apparent for Matthew Stafford currently, and given his tremendous pedigree and arm talent, Quinn Ewers could be a high-upside candidate worth considering that could develop behind Stafford before potentially being given the reins," PFN wrote.
Here's the thing with Ewers: his stock dropped considerably this past season.
Ewers threw for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes in 2024. While that certainly isn't bad, he was not nearly as consistent as many anticipated heading into the year.
As a matter of fact, Ewers was viewed as a first-round talent before the season began, but that is certainly not the case here in February.
Still, scouts do still like parts of Ewers' game, and it's entirely possible that he could flourish in the right NFL system. And if any NFL coach can get the most out of a young, volatile quarterback, it's Sean McVay.
