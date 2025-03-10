BREAKING: Rams Re-Sign Jimmy Garoppolo
After spending the 2024 season backing up Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo has decided to return to that role, signing a one-year deal with the team. This is the team's second acquisition in free agency.
Garoppolo is a loved and valued member of the organization, with many appreciating the work he put in on the scout team in order to prepare the Rams for their opponents. After a strong showing in the season-finale against Seattle, there is a belief that Garoppolo could be the successor to Stafford in 2026 and perhaps would have been in 2025 had the team not agreed to terms with their star QB.
Sean McVay spoke about Garoppolo right before the Seahawks game, praising how he has conducted himself.
“I think what I've seen is just a guy that's approached it like a pro and has been a great
teammate. You can see just the respect, the reverence that he has for Matthew and really for
each other that they have for one another. It's a really cool quarterback room. [Quarterbacks
Coach] Dave Ragone does such a great job. It’s been cool to watch both those guys pour into
Stetson [Bennett] as he's continuing to learn. Cooper [Kupp] and Puka [Nacua] end up in there a
lot. I've just seen a guy that has been so consistent. He’s got a great way about himself. He has
used all the practice reps he has accumulated to get better. I think he’s really been a big part of
the growth that you've seen from our defense throughout the course of the year. It's hard to be
able to get some of the looks that he's able to mimic and emulate when he's simulating the
opposing quarterback. He really challenges our guys on the back end. He has a good rapport
with the guys that he's playing with on the look team. I think those guys have gotten better as a
result of his leadership.”
The signing signals two things. One, the team is comfortable with Garoppolo should anything happen to Stafford and QB3 Stetson Bennett isn't ready to ascend into the backup role.
If Stafford does retire and Garoppolo is the guy in 2026, perhaps this year could be used to straighten out any issues between Garoppolo and newly acquired Davante Adams if any issues exist stemming from their time with the Raiders.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE