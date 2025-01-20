3 Realistic Offseason Targets to Fix the Rams
The Los Angeles' Rams brilliant run has come to an end, as the Rams fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Now, the Rams must find answers to bolster their roster.
Los Angeles has a solid chunk of cap space at its disposal to sign free agents this offseason, and it could always swing some trades.
Here are three realistic targets for the Rams to pursue in the coming months.
Charvarius Ward, CB
Perhaps the Rams' biggest need is at cornerback, where the combination of Darious Williams, Athello Witherspoon and Cobie Durant was rather underwhelming this season.
The best cornerback on the free-agent market will be Charvarius Ward, who also happens to be one of the best corners in all of football.
The San Francisco 49ers star played in 12 games this season, logging 54 tackles and seven passes defended. Last year, he racked up 72 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble and 23 passes defended en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
Not only would Ward significantly improve Los Angeles' secondary, but nabbing him would also weaken a fierce NFC West rival.
Ward turns 29 years old in May, so he should still have a few really good years left.
Elijah Moore, WR
Both Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are set to hit the free-agent market, and it's looking more and more like Cooper Kupp will be a trade candidate this offseason.
That would leave Puka Nacua and not a whole lot else in the Rams' receiving corps, and while Tee Higgins may be tempting to pursue, a burner like Elijah Moore would represent a much more feasible option.
Moore isn't a No. 1 by any stretch, but Los Angeles doesn't need that. It simply needs another threat alongside of Nacua, and Moore's blazing speed allows him to stretch the field.
The 24-year-old hauled in 61 receptions for 538 yards and a touchdown with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. Those numbers aren't great, but keep in mind that the Browns had an absolutely miserable quarterback situation.
Kyle Pitts, TE
This one would have to be a trade.
Kyle Pitts is entering the final year of his deal with the Atlanta Falcons, and there has been some speculation that the Falcons could trade him.
The former No. 4 overall pick had a fantastic rookie campaign, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and a score in 2021. His production has definitely dipped since then, but he was still sold this year, snaring 47 balls for 602 yards and four touchdowns.
Pitts is an immensely talented tight end, and with Tyler Higbee declining and Colby Parkinson not exactly being a great pass-catcher, the Rams could use Pitts in their offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE