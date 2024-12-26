Should Rams Poach Star CB From Hated Rival 49ers?
The Los Angeles Rams are rolling right now, having gone 8-2 over their last 10 games to surge to 9-6 and into sole possession of first place in the NFC West.
With the playoffs right around the corner, it's hard to imagine that the Rams are thinking all that much about the offseason.
That being said, it's unavoidable: the offseason will arrive eventually, and Los Angeles should already be taking inventory of its biggest needs.
One of the Rams' most prominent holes is at the cornerback position, so they will absolutely need to address that issue in free agency or the NFL Draft.
Numerous impressive corners are set to hit the open market in March, and one of them is particularly interesting: San Francisco 49ers star Charvarius Ward.
Ward has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, but he may prove too expensive for the 49ers to retain long term.
San Francisco already has a muddy financial situation as it is, and elite corners tend to get paid handsomely. Ward will be no exception.
The Rams landing Ward would have a two-pronged effect: it would give them a massive boost at an area of weakness, and it would weaken their biggest rival.
Ward has logged 51 tackles and seven passes defended in 11 games this season. He missed some time in 2024 due to the tragic death of his daughter, but has still managed to put together a terrific campaign in the face of adversity.
The 28-year-old joined the Niners in 2022 and played in every game over his first couple of campaigns in the Bay. Last year, he racked up 72 tackles, five interceptions and 23 passes defended en route to a Pro Bowl appearance and a Second-Team All-Pro selection.
What's more, Ward has ample big-game experience, having won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs back in the 2019-20 season and playing in three Super Bowls overall.
Currently, Los Angeles has Darious Williams and Cobie Durant penciled in as its two starting corners. Clearly, the Rams could use some work there, and bringing in a top-flight veteran like Ward would be a massive boon to their pass defense.
Los Angeles should also have enough cap room to make it happen.
