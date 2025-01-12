Rams Should Swing Major Trade With Falcons for Big Weapon
The Los Angeles Rams are going to be in need of some more weapons this offseason, and one position they definitely must address is tight end.
Tyler Higbee missed most of the season due to injury and is aging fast, and Colby Parkinson is more of a blocker than a pass-catcher.
This is why we are seeing Michigan Wolverines star Colston Loveland being projected to go to the Rams in many mock drafts, but Los Angeles could also pursue an answer prior to April.
It probably won't be in free agency, as the tight end crop is not exactly inspiring. However, the Rams could pursue an interesting trade for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.
Pitts is entering the final year of his deal, and there is some speculation that the Falcons could look to move him in the coming months.
The 24-year-old has been a bit of a disappointment in Atlanta since his stellar rookie campaign in 2021, so he could be in need of a change of scenery.
Los Angeles would definitely represent an intriguing destination, as Pitts would be able to grow with wide receiver Puka Nacua in the Rams' aerial attack.
It's not like Pitts was terrible this year, either. He caught 47 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns. It just pales in comparison to his inaugural campaign, when he hauled in 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a score.
The good news for Los Angeles is that Pitts probably wouldn't cost too much in a trade. At this point, the Falcons may just want to avoid paying him, so they could just be looking to recoup some value for him while they still have the chance.
Pitts would represent an upgrade over what the Rams currently have at tight end, and his addition would also allow Los Angeles to focus on other, more pressing needs in the NFL Draft.
The Florida Gators product would comprise a rather nice security blanket over the middle of the field for Matthew Stafford and whoever will be playing quarterback for the Rams in the future.
Los Angeles should definitely inquire about Pitts' availability.
