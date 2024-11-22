49ers Legend Blasts Rams Hated Rival's Superstar
The San Francisco 49ers are in a bit of turmoil at the moment, as they are just 5-5 and are coming off of a crushing last-second loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Consider this: the Los Angeles Rams began the season 1-4, and yet, they are currently tied with the 49ers for second place in the NFC West.
And you know what the best part is? The Rams' lone win during that rough stretch came at the expense of San Francisco back in Week 3.
Wild stuff.
It's not just that the Niners aren't playing sound football, either. There may be some potential dysfunction within the team, as we saw wide receiver Deebo Samuel get into it with kicker Jake Moody and long snapper Taybor Pepper along the sideline in Week 10.
Well, 49ers legend Terrell Owens is growing tired of Samuel's antics and feels that the star pass-catcher needs to step it up in order for the club to turn things around.
"Deebo is not really playing up to Deebo's standards," Owens said on 95.7 The Game. "Deebo seems like he's more focused on his pregame attire than he is actually the game. So again, if we can shift that focus, maybe that can energize and create some more production from an offensive standpoint. I'm just kind of tongue-in-cheek with that."
Owens can call it "tongue in cheek" all he wants, but there seems to be very little doubt that he means what he says.
Samuel has played in nine games this season, catching 33 passes for 490 yards and a touchdown. This past Sunday against the Seahawks, he logged four catches for 22 yards.
With top receiver Brandon Aiyuk out for the remainder of the year with a torn ACL, there is unquestionably more of an onus on Samuel to produce.
The problem is that outside of 2021 when Samuel hauled in 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six scores, he has never truly posted No. 1 receiver numbers.
But at this point, Samuel doesn't really have much of a choice. He must assert himself as a top dog in the 49ers' aerial attack if San Francisco wants to make a playoff push.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE