Aaron Donald's Wife Has Hilarious Message on Whether Former Rams Star Will Come Out of Retirement
Although Los Angeles Rams defensive star Aaron Donald announced his retirement in December, fans are still wondering if he'll make a return to football.
Donald's wife, Erica, shared a hilarious response to fans that are eager to know the answer.
"Aaron, the people are still asking if you're coming back," Erica began in the video.
"Alright guys, hope that answers your question," said Erica as she zooms in on Donald sleeping, "Because he is not."
The funny video essentially confirmed that Donald wouldn't be returning to Los Angeles. In mid-August, the defensive star made a trip back to the Rams' facility, which fueled rumors of a potential return.
Donald returned to Los Angeles to check in with his former teammates and give words of wisdom to the youngsters on the defensive line.
Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur hoped Donald's visit was actually a storybook comeback.
"He just puts a smile on your face, right?," LaFleur said, via team transcript. "Kind of hoping that like the 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin music would hit and he would come out with a jersey and he said, 'I'm back.' You're just happy to see him. The guys, all of them, not just the D-line are. You say, 'How you doing?' He says, 'I'm healthy.' It just puts such a smile on your face. That's what you do it for."
Donald offered advice to rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, two players the Rams drafted with the hope that they could fill the shoes of the defensive great.
"It's great to see him," defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. "The cool thing was seeing him give some tips to Fiske and I'm standing there listening. So, it was really good to see him. Great to have him out here."
Shula also confirmed that Donald would always have a roster spot with the Rams if he ever decided to make a return.
"Of course. Think about that every day, and he is all over our cut up, so we see him all the time," Shula said of Donald coming back to play. "I know he is in a great spot and [had] such a great career. He has earned the right to do whatever he wants right now. So, he's welcome back anytime. Anytime he wants to come coach and help out, he knows the door's always open."
Given the unprecedented number of injuries the Rams have suffered, it would be quite the comeback if Donald chose to unretire. However, he looked pretty content in the video his wife shared.
More news: Matthew Stafford Knew Cooper Kupp Breakout Game Was Coming