Amid Offensive Struggles, Rams' Cooper Kupp Still Makes Big Impact
During their five-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Rams have found ways to win without having the best production from the offense. They had a big game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.
But in the last three games, the offense has struggled to get off to fast starts and be consistent. The Rams will need the offense to come alive if they want to make a deep playoff run.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has full control of the Rams' offense. When he and the offense have been at their best, it is when everyone gets involved. There is not one single thing to blame when it comes to the offense. One thing Stafford and head coach Sean McVay want to do better is execute. McVay has made it clear that it takes all 11 guys to make it happen.
One player who has not had the production we are used to seeing is wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp has not had a season like any of his previous couple. But his numbers do not affect the way he plays every down. Kupp does things that do not appear on the stat sheet.
Kupp has become a good blocking receiver. He is willing to block for any of his teammates. He also takes on double teams to free up other playmakers. McVay and the coaching staff want to get more opportunities to get Kupp the ball.
"I think he's played well," said head coach Sean McVay. "I think it really comes down to are we getting opportunities? The receiver position is unique because there are so many things that you're relying on to be able to be a factor, protection… Does the coverage dictate me getting the football and am I getting the opportunity? With what he can control, I think he's done a good job."
What makes Kupp even more special is he just wants to win and get others involved. He is okay if defenses take him out of games. That means it will open up the run game and opportunities for his teammates to make the defense pay for doubling him. Kupp can also have a big game instantly and when he gets rolling it is hard to stop him.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE