Analyst Believes Rams' Cooper Kupp Trade is Unlikely
It has been circulating the media since the Los Angeles Rams exit from the NFL Playoffs on the fate of both Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp for 2025 in Rams uniforms. Now that Stafford has revealed he plans to play in 2025, what does that mean for Kupp?
Rumors have gone around about a potential Kupp trade given he is not getting any younger and the down season he had in 2024. While the Rams have not taken any action yet, the rumors continue to spiral. Mike Florio and Chris Simms had that debate on a recent episode of Pro Football Talk.
"The Rams are going to have to find a way to get him {Kupp} to take less, or cut him," Florio said. "They're not going to trade Cooper Kupp... If I am Cooper Kupp, my attitude is 'Why am I agreeing to a trade, just cut me.' It gives him the chance to go somewhere else, pick his new team, wherever he wants to play, and the new team doesn't have to give anything up to get him."
Kupp is under contract with the Rams until the conclusion of the 2026 season. Given the numbers he put out, and the pay he is earning, Kupp does not meet the contract status any longer. Now that Puka Nacua has flourished, Kupp is considered the No. 2 wide receiver now, by a vast margin.
"He should not be the second highest paid guy on the football team anymore behind Matthew Stafford," Simms said. "They have to find the sweet spot on what they want to do. Is it get rid of him and say see you later to one of the legends of the franchise forever?"
Kupp hasn't been able to play a full 17 game season since his 2021 campaign, in which the Rams won the Super Bowl and Kupp was Super Bowl MVP. Since, he has averaged 11 games a season, with 753 receiving yards.
While it seems far fetched to cut Kupp as multiple Ram wide receivers are set to hit free agency. A decision, if they end up making one, should be decided when they know the pieces they have for the following year, and if he does fit into them or not.
