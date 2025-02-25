Analysts Chime in on Matthew Stafford Landing Spots
The Los Angeles Rams have the NFL world scratching their heads this offseason thus far. Openly admitting that the franchise is looking for a trade to get wide receiver Cooper Kupp off the books and now allowing quarterback Matthew Stafford to engage in trade talk possibilities seems off putting for the outlook of the franchise.
Since Stafford has arrived in Los Angeles, he has achieved what any quarterback would want. He's won the big game, being the Super Bowl, he's highly regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the game and he's made a boat load of money, with more on the way so it seems.
Now that the Rams have allowed Stafford to speak with other franchises surrounding his contract and a potential trade, analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms chimed in on the whole scenario of how the Rams are handling the situation and possible landing spots for the future Hall of Famer.
"A wise man once said 'Go where you are celebrated, not tolerated', and it feels like for the past couple of years the Rams have merely tolerated, not celebrated, Matthew Stafford," Florio said. "I feel like they're looking for an off ramp for Matthew Stafford."
Many believed when the Detroit Lions traded Stafford to the Rams organization that that would be where he would conclude his career. After helping the franchise bring in a Super Bowl win, the glory days have just seemed to run their course over in Los Angeles.
It has been recently reported that Stafford is seeking to earn close to $50 million on his contract, and while some may find that appalling given where he sits in his career, Simms believes there will be suitors.
"I do think people will give him 50 and I think a team like the {New York} Giants would," Simms said. "To the team's that will definitely give him money with what he wants, I just go 'Wait, are they good enough to give him what he wants?"
The Rams will need to figure out a plan surrounding Stafford because there are two ways this scenario will unfold. Either Stafford elects to get traded to a team to make the Rams franchise happy, or his confident tanks with him staying in Los Angeles knowing teams wouldn't trade for him and he's stuck with the team that was looking to move him.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE