Rams' Puka Nacua Prepared For Larger Leadership Role
The Los Angeles Rams had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back the team took off. Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
One player that will be here next season is star wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua in just two seasons in the National Football league has put himself in the conversation of being a top receiver in the league.
Nacua has been a huge part of the Rams offense since being drafted by the team in 2023. Last season he was veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford's favorite target.
Nacua will now take a larger leadership role with the Rams especially on the offense side of the ball. Veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to be on the move this offseason. Now Nacua will offically take over as the number one receiver for the Rams. Nacua has been great in his first two seasons in the NFL and is already considered one of the best receivers in the league.
"I think our leaders especially on the offensive side, what a leader Matthew Stafford has been for our offense and all the young guys on our offense and to have veteran guys come back later in the season," said Nacua on NBC Sports during Super Bowl Week. "Like Tyler Higbee and the influence, they play in the locker room and how the meetings go and how everyone interacts with each other. That is what it comes down to in December games and how well you can communicate in big-time moments."
"To be a leader, I am excited to put those things into place and follow the model he [Kupp] kind of set in the Rams organization."
The Rams will have to bring back Matthew Stafford to get things rolling again next season. Nacua and Stafford this past season where on the same page every game they played together. Nacua will only get better and he has a lot more to give to the Rams offense.
