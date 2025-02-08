Rams' Matthew Stafford Sound Off on Cooper Kupp Being on the Trade Block
The Los Angeles Rams had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back, they, took off. Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
One player that the Rams have officially put on the trading block is veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp has been a staple for the Rams organization since coming into the NFL on and off the field he has been a great Ram.
The last couple of season for Kupp have not gone as expected for both the Rams and Kupp himself. Kupp dealt with injuries and finding his form once again after returning. Kupp still put up good numbers but not to his standard.
But the biggest reason the Rams will seek a trade is because Kupp's contract. Kupp got an extension after winning the Super Bowl in 2022.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will also have one less offensive weapon to work with. Stafford and Kupp instantly clicked when Stafford was traded to Los Angeles in 2021. They had outstanding chemistry, and both were huge reasons for the Rams winning all in 2022.
Looking forward if a trade is made Stafford's top target going into next season will be young receiver Puka Nacua who has been a top receiver in the NFL.
"It is tough," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on CBS Sports. "I have been around long enough to know that anything is possible. But Cooper has been a pillar to this organization and to this community for a long time since he got drafted here"
"His ability to you know to impact the guys in our locker room. Obviously, his play on the football field and the people in the community he has been able to impact, it is incredible. Super Bowl MVP the guy is as good as it gets. when it comes to making plays on the grass but he is even better in our locker room, in our meeting rooms, and as a family man. Lucky to get to spend the time that I got to spend with him. Probably spent more time with Cooper Kupp than any other teammate I ever had as far as in the building and talking football and being about football. I will miss him not being on the same team."
