BREAKING: Rams Rival 49ers Continue To Clean House, Demoting DC Nick Sorensen
After firing Special Teams Coordinator Brian Schneider earlier on Tuesday, it was reported on Tuesday evening that defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen has been demoted and the team will look for a new role for him.
Sorensen was promoted to the position in the offseason when 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan inexplicably fired Steve Wilks after their loss in last year's Super Bowl defeat.
Sorensen has been on Shanahan's staff since 2022 and despite the demotion, there is hope within the 49ers organization that Sorensen will stay on in a different role.
Sorensen could potentially fill the vacancy left by Schneider as Sorensen worked as the Seahawks assistant Special Teams coach from 2013-2015 and was the Jacksonville Jaguars STC in 2021.
It was clear that Sorensen entered the year on a short leash after Wilks' firing and the hiring of former Rams' DC and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley to be the 49ers assistant head coach with a specific defensive designation unseen throughout the rest of the NFL.
Sorensen did have an opportunity to keep his job late into the season but after multiple disastrous performances from a defense that has suffered injuries left and right, Shanahan made the call to move on after their 47-24 defeat to Arizona.
It is a bit unfair to Sorensen as Fred Warner was dealing with a fractured bone in his ankle along with injuries to Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw and Deommodore Lenoir. Star cornerback Charvarious Ward suffered an inexplicable family tragedy that took him away from the team for a period of time and while he was valiant in his return, it has been clear and rightfully so that his mind is not on football.
Having all of that happen to a defense is a disaster of biblical proportions. Having all that happen and then having De'Vondre Campbell walk off the field after refusing to play, gifting a 12-6 victory to the Rams feels like fiction.
Except it wasn't. Sorensen had no shot to be successful in San Francisco and while his time may not be over as a member of the organization, it seems hard to believe he's willing to stay with the organization that got rid of him.
It is widely believed that Shanahan could rehire Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator if Saleh does not receive a head coaching opportunity.
