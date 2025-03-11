BREAKING: Rams Earn Another Comp Pick for 2025 NFL Draft
Les Snead will be balling during the 2025 NFL Draft as he now has three picks in the first three rounds to use, hoping to select the next crop of Rams that will lead the franchise to its third championship.
After using their 2025 second-round selection to trade up for Braden Fiske, the team was left with only two picks through the first two days. Due to Raheem Morris' hiring by the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams were rewarded with a third round selection.
Now after the picks have been distributed, the Rams own the 26th, 90th, 101st, 127th, 190th, 195th and 201st selections. The Rams now have even more freedom/opportunity to select players or trade selections.
In 2020, as an incentive to promote minority coaches and front office executives to head roles, the NFL instituted a new program through 2020 RESOLUTION JC-2A.
As written by the league.
Whereas, the member clubs believe that policies designed to promote equal employment opportunity and a diverse and inclusive workforce advance significant league interests, including improved decision making, enhanced business performance, and representing the NFL as an employer of choice that hires and promotes based on merit; and
Whereas, the member clubs have adopted policies extending over several decades in furtherance of these goals, including policies designed to permit upward mobility and advancement of club employees, particularly those in coaching and football operations roles; and
Whereas, the member clubs believe that it is appropriate to take additional steps to enhance opportunities for employment and advancement of minorities and women in key positions, including leadership roles in coaching, personnel, and football operations,
Be it Resolved, that the League Policy on Equal Employment and Workplace Diversity will be amended as follows:
(i) The employer-club of a minority employee who has been hired by another club as its Head Coach or Primary Football Executive (General Manager) shall receive Draft choice compensation in the form of a compensatory Draft pick in the third round in each of the next two Drafts for an employee hired as either a Head Coach or Primary Football Executive, or for the next three Drafts if it has two employees hired for both positions. The reference to the hiring of employees into “both positions” could be by the same club or different clubs. The following will apply to the Draft choice compensation:
a. Any compensatory Draft picks awarded pursuant to this Policy will be at the end of the third round following all compensatory Draft picks awarded to clubs pursuant to Appendix V of the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement.
b. If multiple clubs are awarded compensatory Draft picks pursuant to this Policy, then the order of those picks at the end of the third round will follow the original selection order for that Draft established prior to any trades or other adjustments.
(ii) The employer-club shall be eligible to receive this Draft choice compensation if:
a. The minority employee hired as a Head Coach or Primary Football Executive has been employed by the employer-club for a minimum of two full seasons; and
b. The minority employee is not the Head Coach or Primary Football Executive of the employer-club and is hired into the same position with the new club. There can be no break in employment between clubs.
