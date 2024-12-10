BREAKING: Rams Release First Injury Report Ahead Of 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) are gearing up for another must-win game as they travel up-state to face their bitter rival, San Francisco 49ers (6-7) on Thursday Night Football. The Rams' first injury report was released after Monday's practice and there is a mixed bag of positives and negatives.
To start with the good news, the Rams will likely be returning starting tight end Tyler Higbee for the first time all season. He has been working back from a serious knee injury that he suffered in the NFC Wild Card game last season against the Detroit Lions.
Higbee was a full participant in practice on Monday and will should be suiting up after head coach Sean McVay said last week that he would likely play against the 49ers. This is a major addition for a Rams offense that is already coming off their most impressive offensive performance of the year.
Another positive is offensive lineman KT Leveston was a full participant to open the week after missing last Sunday's game with an ankle injury. Leveston has missed a great deal of time this season, but with most of the starting offensive line healthy, he will receive less snaps if he plays.
There are six Rams players that did not practice at all on Monday. Granted, the team is on a short week and are receiving just three days of preparation for their Thursday night battle.
Cornerback Cobie Durant (chest), defensive tackle Tyler Davis (calf), receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder), tight end Davis Allen (shoulder), receiver Demarcus Robinson (shoulder), and center Beaux Limmer (knee) were all missing from practice on Monday.
All six injuries are to be monitored, especially with Limmer as the starting center for the past several weeks. Durant is an integral piece of the secondary while Robinson has a team-high seven touchdown receptions. The Rams will have two more days to practice before anything is official.
