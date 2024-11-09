BREAKING: Rams Release Latest Injury Report of Week 10
The Los Angeles Rams released their latest injury report on Friday afternoon. They did not rule anyone completely out for their Week 10 battle against the Miami Dolphins (2-6) on Monday Night Football, but there are a few notable injuries to monitor ahead of gameday.
Receiver Demarcus Robinson (toe/hip), safety Kamren Curl (knee), and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle/knee) were all listed as questionable. All three players were limited in practice on Friday and none have been ruled out for the game against Miami.
Robinson is coming off his two best games of the season, combining for four touchdown receptions in a pair of wins. He would be a massive loss for the offense if the eighth-year veteran is unable to participate. Even limited, him practicing on Friday was a good sign.
In Curl's case, he did not practice on Thursday but spent limited time on the field on Friday. He is expected to play on Monday. If the injury stays at the severity it is currently, Curl should have no issue suiting up. He is an integral piece of the defense and will be needed agianst the Dolphins.
Dotson suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions and may have awoken that same injury. In his absence earlier this year, Dotson was relieved by rookie center Beaux Limmer and second-year guard Logan Bruss. If he were to miss the game this week, one of those two will step in.
Even with a few question marks on both sides of the ball, it is a good sign that nobody has been ruled out. The Rams should be very healthy on Monday night, looking for their fourth-straight win to earn a winning record for the first time this season.
