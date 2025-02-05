REPORT: Texans to Hire Rams Senior Offensive Assistant Jerry Schuplinski
It seems like Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio's dream of a Patriot way in the Lone Star State is coming to fruition. After offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was hired by head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans hired Rams tight end coach Nick Caley for the position.
Caserio and Caley go way back to their time in New England. Caley was hired as an offensive assistant in 2015 and would work for the franchise till 2022. Caserio was the Patriots director of player personnel during that time until taking the Houston GM job in 2021.
Now Rams senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski is headed to Houston, working under Ryans and Caley in an unknown role according to reports from Aaron Wilson of NBC Sports Houston.
Schuplinski was hired by the Rams last offseason after spending the previous two seasons with the Raiders. Schuplinski's first NFL job was with the New England Patriots as an offensive assistant back in 2013. He would then work with Tom Brady, Rams backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett as the Patriots' assistant QB coach.
During his time in New England, Schuplinski won three Super Bowls including Super Bowl LIII over Sean McVay and the Rams.
Schuplinski would follow Brian Flores down to Miami. Something to think about is that Schuplinski was involved in the game plan that sliced and diced Flores' defense twice last season.
Schuplinski would also work with the Giants.
There is this unspoken brotherhood of John Carroll University graduates in the NFL that squeezes out excellence from its football alumni. Schuplinski, Caley, and Caserio all came from New England, they're all John Carroll alums and they've all coached under fellow alum and current Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.
Rams DC Chris Shula got his first defensive coordinator gig at John Carroll. His legendary grandfather is perhaps the school's most famous alumnus.
Schuplinski's hiring marks yet another departure from the Rams coaching staff. Him and Caley make two and if Nate Scheelhaase and Zak Kromer leave for Jacksonville, that would be four offensive coaches saying goodbye. Interest around the league continues with several Rams executives, Rams AHC Aubrey Pleasant, and Rams QB coach Dave Ragone having received interviews or interview offers.
The Rams also must worry about the Saints as they have yet to make a head coaching hire.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE