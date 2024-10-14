Rams' Joe Noteboom Receives Promising Health Update
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Joe Noteboom appears to be potentially nearing a return from injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Noteboom will have a workout on Monday that will decide whether the Rams open up his practice window, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
Noteboom was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 11 because of an ankle injury. He landed on IR after he sprained his ankle in the Rams' 26-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Noteboom is part of a Rams offensive line that has been decimated at the beginning of the season because of injuries.
Noteboom, Rob Havestein, Steve Avila, Alaric Jackson, Conor McDermott, Jonah Jackson, and KT Leveston have all missed time in either the preseason or regular season because of injury. Avila, Leveston, McDermott, and Jonah Jackson, are also currently on IR.
Noteboom has become eligible to come off IR after missing each of the last four games. The Rams had a bye in Week 6, and are looking to be healthier for their Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams posted just a 1-4 record heading into their bye week and will have to rebound over the remaining 12 games to have a shot at returning to the playoffs.
While Noteboom could return this week, McVay does not expect Avila to practice. Avila injured his knee during the Week 1 loss to the Lions and underwent surgery to repair the MCL tear. At the time of his injury, the Rams expected Avila could be ready to return in November.
“He’s doing well. I saw Steve in the team meeting today,” McVay said of Avila last week. “I’m not exactly sure what his timeline for return is, but he’s making good progress. He looks good and I know he’s done a great job with Reggie and his group so far.”
With the injuries to the offensive line, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been sacked 16 times this season. In each of the last four games, since Avila and Noteboom were placed on IR, Stafford has been sacked at least three times per game.
