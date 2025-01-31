BREAKING: Rams TE Coach Nick Caley Will Not Leave for Jets OC Job
Sean McVay and the Rams caught a brief break on Friday after reports came out stating Rams TE coach Nick Caley, a hot name in the NFL, has expressed he is no longer interested in the Jets offensive coordinator job.
The Jets are expected to hire Tanner Engstrand, the Detroit Lions passing game coordinator for the position as former Lions DC and current Jets HC Aaron Glenn finalizes his staff.
While Caley will not be heading to New York, there remains a likelihood Caley will leave for an OC job after completing an interview with Tampa Bay and having scheduled an interview with the Houston Texans.
There may be multiple reasons why Caley is no longer interested in the Jets OC job. One of the reasons that Connor Hughes alluded to was that the Jets essentially screwed over Rams OC Mike LaFleur. Despite public support from then head coach and personal friend Robert Saleh, LaFleur was forced out by either the Jets front office or ownership if not a mix of both if rumors are true.
LaFleur and Caley work closely together so perhaps some knowledge was exchanged and after the Jets gave LaFleur an impossible situation to succeed in with Zach Wilson as his QB and then proceeded to shove LaFleur out the door, perhaps that made Caley think twice before proceeding with the interview process.
It also doesn't help the Aaron Rodgers was soon acquired by the Jets, who also hired his hand picked OC in Nathaniel Hackett to replace LaFleur. While it remains unknown if Rodgers had anything to do with LaFleur's departure, perhaps simply the idea of that happening paired with the likelihood Caley would be Rodgers OC was enough for him to say no.
Or it could have nothing to do with LaFleur and it's the simple fact that the Texans job is much more attractive than the Jets' current opening at the play-caller position.
The Texans just came off their second AFC South title and CJ Stroud is one of the brightest quarterbacks in the NFL, making the Divisional Title in both of his first two seasons in the league.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE