BREAKING: Rams WR Arrested Monday Morning For Possible DUI
The Los Angeles Rams just received some devastating news as veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, per Adam Schefter. The incident occurred early Monday morning as Robinson was pulled over by California Highway Patrol.
ESPN Staff Writer Sarah Barshop reported that Robinson was speeding at an incredible rate and was was arrested just after 5 a.m. PT in Woodland Hills, California, home of the Rams' practice facility.
"Robinson, who was observed driving more than 100 mph on US-101 northbound, was arrested at approximately 5:13 a.m. on Monday morning in Woodland Hills, California." Barshop wrote.
In Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Robinson caught his sixth touchdown of the season, marking a career-high over his eight-year career. He was arrested just hours after the loss.
Barshop went on to the report that the California Highway Patrol said that Robinson was cited and left with a "responsible party".
Robinson will likely be suspended anywhere from one to three games, depending on the severity of his violation. In 2023, New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was suspended three games following a DUI. Robinson's case has not been ruled to that offense, but a similar punishment could be coming.
This is major news for a Rams offense that needs every scoring threat they have in an attempt to make a playoff push in their final six games. Head coach Sean McVay is scheduled to speak at his weekly press conference on Tuesday and will likely address the situation.
