Brutal Stat Tells the Story for Rams' Hated Rival 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have probably been the most disappointing team in the NFL this season, as they are just 6-7 heading into their Week 15 clash with the Los Angeles Rams.
So, what exactly has gone wrong for the 49ers this season?
Well, a myriad of issues have occurred in San Francisco, and we would be remiss not to mention the fact that the Niners have been absolutely ravaged by injuries all year long.
For example, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk are both out for the remainder of the season.
But there is one stat that reveals just how difference the 49ers are this year as opposed to 2023.
Last season, McCaffrey, Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel combined to score 40 touchdowns. How many have they tallied as a trio in 2024? Two.
Neither McCaffrey nor Aiyuk reached the end zone once this year. To be fair, McCaffrey played in four games and Aiyuk participated in seven, but still, the fact that neither star was able to score a touchdown is mind boggling.
Samuel has punched in two in what has been arguably the most ineffective campaign of his NFL career.
You aren't going to win many games when your best offensive players aren't registering touchdowns, so it should come as no surprise that San Francisco is below .500.
Of course, the Niners' issues go deeper than that, too. They have also struggled defensively, as they are allowing 23.7 points per game this year.
Plus, quarterback Brock Purdy has looked like a totally different guy under center, although that probably has an awful lot to do with some of his top weapons being unavailable.
Overall, it has been somewhat of a lost season in the Bay, as the 49ers' playoff hopes are on life support while the Rams are surging.
Los Angeles, which started the season 1-4, has won six of its last eight games to improve its record to 7-6 heading into its NFC West battle with San Francisco this Thursday.
The Rams beat the Niners in Los Angeles earlier in the season in spite of missing wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp in the contest.
Can the Rams complete the season sweep of their hated rivals and deal a death blow to the 49ers' playoff aspirations in the process?
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.