Rams News: Byron Young Reveals Which LA Teammate Stands Out in OTAs
The Los Angeles Rams are wrapping up their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this week. L.A. head coach Sean McVay and co. have 10 newly drafted rookies to incorporate into their system (five offensive players, five defensive players), plus plenty of free agent signings and undrafted free agent additions to consider.
During a new conversation at team practice with Rams reporters J.B. Long and Maurice Jones-Drew, second-year linebacker Byron Young, a PWFA All-Rookie Teamer, made his pick for the teammate who has most impressed him during the offseason thus far.
“I’m going to start with Jared Verse. No lie, if you’ve been here so far, he’s just handling it like a pro,” Young opined. “His get-off is insane, rushing the passer, every day just showing up, listening, being accountable. Me being a vet and him being younger, he’s listening. He’s just a guy that wants to learn. Every day I talk to him and that’s what I love about him. He’s a guy that’s hungry. He’s definitely hungry.”
Verse was the Rams' top pick this season. The 6-foot-4, 254-pound defensive end was selected with the No. 19 selection in the draft following two All-American First Team and two All-ACC First Team selections at Florida State, also the home to L.A.'s second round draft pick this year, No. 39 selection Braden Fiske.
“He definitely brings the dog out of me,” Young continued. “His aggression, his love for the game. Every day he comes out there, you’re going to hear him and that’s what we need. We need that spark, man. It’ll be some days, I feel like we’re starting slow but you will hear him and he will spark up the team. when they drafted him, I already knew he was like that, so I was just happy. I was like, I’ve got to come out of my shell more so he’s definitely going to have me do that.