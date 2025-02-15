Is Trading Matthew Stafford Crazy? Former QB Doesn’t Think so
The Los Angeles Rams, now several years removed from their last Super Bowl win, have made it clear they are ready to move into the future. With wide receiver Cooper Kupp reported to be on the move this offseason, the quarterback that helped win the last Super Bowl may be counting his days in Los Angeles.
Matthew Stafford told reporters that he intends to play in the NFL in 2025, and whether that be apart of the Rams organization or not is unknown. If the Rams have enough confidence to move on from Kupp, who is to say that the Rams wouldn't move on from Stafford?
Former quarterback Chase Daniel chimed in on the Stafford trade rumors on a recent episode of 'The Facility' where he doesn't think moving on from Stafford would be the biggest issue for the Rams franchise.
"The more you think about it, the less crazy it gets for me. I can see them, the Rams, trying to sell high. You have a declining asset, eventually, he's 37-38, with a very high value right now," Daniel said. "You could potentially get a first or a second round pick for him, and you might not have to pay him $5o million a year, which I heard is what he wants."
The Rams will have issues trying to trade both Kupp and Stafford purely based on their contract situations. Both are set to make a boat load of money that some of the lower market teams would not be able to cover, especially if there is a fit for either player to go to those type's of franchises.
It would be more beneficial to trade Stafford while you still know what he has. Who knows what 2025 could mean for Stafford or the level of play he will have. If the Rams are serious about bringing in a Stafford's replacement for the future, it may mean trading Stafford now to get it.
"When I first thought about it (Stafford trade) I thought it was (crazy), now that I've got some information I don't think it's as crazy as people think," Daniel said.
