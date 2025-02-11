Can Rams QB Matthew Stafford Find Himself on the East Coast Next Season?
The Los Angeles Rams had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back, they, took off. Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
The offseason for the Rams is a tricky one. They are coming off a successful season but have a mix of veteran players and young players.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is another player that is coming back for the 2025 NFL season but can be elsewhere as well. It is going to be interesting to see when the Rams come out and say if they are going to bring back Stafford next season. The only think that will stop that from happening is a new contract.
If Stafford cannot agree to a new contract with the Rams over the offseason, there is one team on the East Coast that will be very interested in Stafford. The New York Giants will be all in on Stafford if the Rams make him available. The Giants will trade for Stafford in a heartbeat after not having any kind of success at the quarterback position over the last few seasons.
If the Giants make a call for Stafford and give a good haul for the veteran quarterback, the Rams will listen to the offers. Stafford would bring an instant upgrade for the Giants at the quarterback position and will have the Giants fight for a playoff spot next season.
Another bright spot for Stafford if he goes to the Giants next season is that he will have a true No. 1 receiver in Malik Nabers. Nabers is coming off a great rookie season. Stafford will have another young weapon.
"His arm talent is crazy," said Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers about Stafford. "His side arm is crazy. The way he throws the ball, his angles. He knows the defense, I mean he is a veteran quarterback. He led that team [Rams] to the playoffs ... I like the way he throws the football."
