COLUMN: San Darnold to Seahawks Would Create Ripples in NFC West
Before I begin, I want to prefic that this is not a Sam Darnold hate piece or hate piece. I have made my feelings about him known and thus this will be my last words about Darnold. The final statement is that he can't operate without strong protection. That's it, no more Darnold.
If the Seahawks do sign the man whose name I will not say, they will gift the Rams two free wins a season. The team does not understand the holes Geno Smith covered up and any replacement with a clear roof will not overcome the glaring issues with this team.
Why the Seahawks are in the shape they are is due to their general manager John Schneider. Schneider, the genius behind the Legion of Boom, has been trying to get Seattle back to being a Super Bowl contender for a decade as was almost successful in 2019 and 2020, before their efforts were stiffled by the Rams and 49ers.
In that time, both the Rams and 49ers have made the Super Bowl and while Seattle did achieve their third straight winning season in 2024, they have only made the postseason once since the conclusion of the 2020 season and their roster holes got larger.
Their offensive line is in shambles with their interior collapsing like a wet paper towel against the Rams during their first matchup this season, their defensive line needs more reinforcement, and the departure of Tyler Lockett and expected departure of DK Metcalf has left their WR room bare.
This is a question of if Schneider is the right man to lead the team into the future. Yes, he has made solid draft picks with recent additions like Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Byron Murphy II. This is also a GM that has neglected his interior offensive line and traded away multiple first-round picks for Jamal Adams.
He has created a situation in which every QB in the NFL would struggle to win with. The results of their disastrous 2021 draft class continue to haunt the team, and his non-first round picks aren't hitting like they once did.
In a division that has two of the top NFC teams in it, does Seattle truly buy into Schneider's vision anymore? Regardless, unless massive changes in their offseason approach occur, just mark two wins for the Rams because their defensive line will shut down whatever the Seahawks want to do.
