Could Patriots Be Right Landing Spot For Rams' Cooper Kupp?
The Los Angeles Rams had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back, they, took off.
Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
One player that the Rams have officially put on the trading block is veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp has been a staple for the Rams organization since coming into the NFL on and off the field he has been a great Ram.
Kupp will likely have a new home in the 2025 NFL season. Kupp still brings a lot of value to any team in the league. Kupp is still looking to go out there and dominate his opponent.
Kupp will be a great addition to one AFC team on the East Coast. The New England Patriots have a good young quarterback who can learn from Kupp. Kupp to the Patriots makes a lot of sense.
“I’m going to go with the New England Patriots, who have some cap space to work with," said ESPN NFL Analyst Harry Douglas. "And when you look at the quarterback Drake Maye, he’s a young, promising prospect. I like the way he played in his rookie season in the time he was out there playing,”
“When you look at Cooper Kupp, a guy that’s sure-handed, reliable, can be an extension of the coaching staff on the football field. Very, very smart, a Super Bowl champion, and a quarterback’s best friend."
"So I’m going Cooper Kupp to the New England Patriots and Drake Maye will be very, very happy as well.”
Surprisingly, the Rams did not want to bring Kupp back. The Rams will need to get a trade for Kupp done. Free agency starts next month and the Rams need to know what they have and what they need. The Rams can also use Kupp's trade value and try to make a trade of their own for another player.
Kupp is a major loss for the team not just on the field but off it, in the locker room, and in teaching the young players how to play the game of football at their best.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE