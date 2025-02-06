NFL Analyst Breaks Down Rams WR Kupp's Contract and Why It is Tricky
The Los Angeles Rams had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back, they, took off. Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
One player that will unlikely be back next season in Los Angeles is veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
Kupp said earlier this week that the Rams organization will seek a trade to find him a new home in the 2025 season.
Kupp has been a staple on the Rams since the day they drafted him. Kupp during the Rams Super Bowl run in 2022 won the triple crown at the receiver position. He also won Super Bowl MVP after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI.
The last couple of season for Kupp have not gone as expected for both the Rams and Kupp himself. Kupp dealt with injuries and finding his form once again after returning. Kupp still put up good numbers but not to his standard.
But the biggest reason the Rams will seek a trade is because Kupp's contract. Kupp got an extension after winning the Super Bowl in 2022.
ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Graziano broke down Kupp's contract when the Rams would want to trade him, and why it can get tricky to trade Kupp.
"Kupp is scheduled to make $20 million this year, which $5 million is guaranteed, $7 and a half million is paid as a part of a roster bonus in March," said Graziano. "So the Rams would want to do it before then, ideally make someone else pay that roster bonus. That is where it gets tricky right? This is a guy that is on the wrong side of 30. He has had injury issues. He has already been supplanted as the number one receiver on his own team."
"I think there was a sense if he was on the Rams this year it was not going to be for $20 million."
"So, is there a team that is willing to pay him that? Or will the Rams have to pay some of that money to facilitate a deal? If no deal materializes could the Rams end up cutting the guy that was Super Bowl MVP for them a couple of years ago? So a lot of different ways this could still shake out. But it certainly does not feel like Cooper Kupp will be a Ram in 2025."
