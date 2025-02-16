Could Rams be in the Mix for Quality Free Agent WR?
The Los Angeles Rams are back to the drawing board after falling short in the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champions. While the Rams have talent across the board, they could use additional talent at the wide receiver position. This is especially true with the Rams expected to part ways with veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp after eight seasons with the franchise.
Marcus Mosher of the 33rd Team recently listed potential destinations for a few of the best players entering free agency this offseason. Mosher named the Rams a dark horse team that could sign the veteran wide receiver. It may be unlikely that the Bengals will let Higgins go in free agency, but anything can happen as the Bengals also have to pay wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who won the triple crown this season. Cincinnati may decide against dedicating so much money to two wide receivers.
"The Cincinnati Bengals would be foolish to let Tee Higgins hit the open market, but it does seem like a real possibility next month," Mosher said. "Higgins is the best free-agent receiver to hit the market in at least a decade, and there is no telling how much he could get paid."
"Higgins isn’t in the tier of Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and CeeDee Lamb, but none of those players hit the open market, either. With several teams needing a No. 1 receiver, we could see a massive bidding war for Higgins’ services that make him one of the league's highest-paid receivers."
Mosher noted that there will be many suitors for Higgins' services this offseason, including the Rams, who may be able to afford the price to sign the veteran wide receiver. Mosher believes Higgins will be one of the top-paid free agents this offseason.
"Because of his age (26) and lack of viable receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft, we could see as many as a dozen teams interested in Higgins this offseason," Mosher said. "There could be some unexpected suitors for him, including teams like the [Los Angeles] Rams, [Buffalo] Bills, and [Baltimore] Ravens, who are all trying to win now and would be willing to mortgage the future to get him. Look for Higgins to be the second-highest-paid free agent this offseason, should he hit the market."
