Could Rams Do Right by Kupp by Sending Him to a Contender?
The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's time together has come to an end.
The veteran wide receiver announced the Rams will look to trade him this offseason. After a productive first eight seasons in the league, Kupp will now play for a different team for the first time in his career.
This has led to instant speculation on where they could potentially send him
Jason Katz from the Pro Football Network released a list of teams he believes will have a legitimate chance of trading for Kupp this offseason.
"It’s no secret that quarterback Josh Allen’s weapons were below average at best this season," Katz said. "It was a blessing and a curse for Allen, as it could be the biggest factor in winning the MVP award while also being a strong reason for their loss in the AFC Championship to the Kansas City Chiefs. This is more a case of the Bills needing wide receivers than this actually being a good fit. The Bills got rid of Diggs for a reason. They don’t need another Diggs.
Katz noted that the Bills have tried to add a quality wide receiver to no avail. This has only heightened their need for a dependable wide receiver like Kupp. Assuming he is healthy, the veteran wide receiver would give Allen and the Bills a formidable receiving threat in Buffalo.
"The Bills tried trading for Amari Cooper," Katz said. "That didn’t work out at all, with Cooper showing a sudden inability to get on the field or earn targets despite competing with Mack Hollins and Keon Coleman. Khalil Shakir is better suited as a team’s WR2, but he’s better than Kupp at this point in their respective careers. Plus, their skill sets overlap.
"Nevertheless, the Bills need help — and badly. The WR free agent market isn’t exactly brimming with talent. If they can’t land Tee Higgins, Kupp might be a reasonable consolation prize just to get a second reliable guy in the offense."
The Rams front office will likely do their best to send Kupp to a contender while also sending him to a team that rarely, if ever, plays the Rams. Doing so would allow Kupp to play in a favorable situation while not being able to hurt the Rams on the field with his new team.
Sending Kupp to a contender such as the Bills or another team regularly in the playoffs with a top quarterback in the league would be the best outcome for the Rams, Kupp, and his new team.
