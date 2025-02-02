REPORT: Can the Rams Go All the Way Next Season?
The Los Angeles Rams recovered from a 1-4 start and a slew of injuries to notable players to win the NFC West and their Wild Card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The season was filled with wins both big and small for the Rams.
However, when push came to shove, and the Rams needed one more solid performance, the elements and one of the best teams in the league derailed them. Had the Rams and Eagles' game not featured the amount of snow that it did, it is reasonable to believe the Rams could have beaten the Eagles.
Still, the Rams did not do enough to beat the Eagles, and every professional football player and team would agree, weather is no excuse in football. The better team won and the Eagles will now face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
However, the future is bright for the Rams, assuming they have a productive offseason that includes bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford made it clear that he wants to play next season. Now, the question becomes will he play in Los Angeles next season or elsewhere?
The Rams' playoff hopes next season directly correlate to the Rams' ability to retain Stafford. If they are able to do so, it is fair to assume they will again be a playoff contender.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently ranked each team that lost in the playoffs' chances of making it to the Super Bowl season. He gave the Rams the eighth-best chance of all the teams that have been eliminated from this season's playoffs.
"Jared Verse, Byron Young and Co. have their quickly rebuilt defensive front looking scary for the foreseeable future, and Puka Nacua is one of the game's best possession wideouts," Benjamin said. "What is Matthew Stafford's future going on 37, though? A big pivot there could alter Sean McVay's strategy."
Los Angeles has every reason to believe they will have a legitimate shot of winning the NFC West again and securing a playoff berth. Once they get in, they can be confident in McVay and his coaching staff to give them the best possible chance to make a run to the Super Bowl.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE